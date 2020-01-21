Qatar Airways expands freighter network to Osaka

Qatar Airways has announced the launch of a new service to Osaka (KIX), expanding the carrier’s network to 11 destinations across the Asia Pacific. Qatar will operate the service twice weekly using a 777F, which will depart Doha (DOH) on Tuesdays and Fridays each week, arriving at KIX the following day and then returning to DOH via Hong Kong (HKG). The flights are expected to host capacity for approximately 200 tonnes of cargo each way per week and will offer dedicated freighter capacity for the carrier’s customers in Japan, Qatar Airways said.

