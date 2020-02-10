Qatar Airways offers free cargo to China for coronavirus relief

Qatar Airways is volunteering free air cargo transportation for medical supplies moving into China from Chinese embassies and consulates around the world. The carrier also said it plans to independently donate millions of medical-grade masks and sanitization bottles to areas in China most impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While the carrier suspended its passenger flights to mainland China as of Feb. 3, the supplies will be transported via Qatar Airways Cargo’s freighter network into gateways in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macau, the airline said in a press release. Qatar Airways delivered the first relief shipment of medical-grade respiratory masks and disposable latex gloves to Shanghai on Feb. 2. Chinese communities and businesses in Qatar alone have already donated 700 kilograms of medical aid items.

Air cargo operators around the world are uniquely positioned to support critical logistics needs during global emergencies like the current viral outbreak. Qatar Airways is a partner in Airlink, which unites commercial and charter airlines within its network with prequalified nonprofits to respond to such emergencies, although the carrier’s current initiative is independent of Airlink.

For more on Airlink and to learn how to lend support, view our recent coverage of its efforts on our sister site, CargoFacts.com.

