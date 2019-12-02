Qatar Airways to grow South American freighter network

Doha-based Qatar Airways Cargo is adding scheduled 777F flights to destinations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru beginning on Jan. 16, 2020, the carrier announced this week. The planned network expansion follows the delivery last week of the carrier’s twenty-first 777F from Boeing.

Although QR Cargo already has stations at each of the four South American cities identified for freighter service expansion, the carrier is making notable capacity increases. New flights include:

Twice-weekly flights from Doha (DOH) to Bogotá (BOG) via Luxembourg (LUX) and Miami (MIA), returning to DOH via Liège (LGG).

Twice-weekly flights from DOH to Campinas (VCP) via LUX, with return flights to DOH via Santiago (SCL), Lima (LIM), Dallas (DFW) and LUX

Qatar Airways Cargo (QR Cargo) has five more 777Fs on order as part of an agreement firmed up at the Paris Airshow. Deliveries are expected to commence in April 2020.

Guillaume Halleux, chief officer cargo, Qatar Airways, said, “The Americas are a very important market for us and there is a huge demand for South American fresh produce in Asia. With the introduction of our twice-weekly Boeing 777 freighter services, we offer exporters in South America a direct route for their cargo and a global network. Importers also stand to gain from the huge capacity to bring in their cargo to South America.”

For more analysis on Qatar’s growing freighter network, see the story in our sister publication, Cargo Facts.

