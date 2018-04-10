Registration now open for Cargo Facts Symposium in San Diego

The wait is finally over! Registration for the 24th annual Cargo Facts Symposium, to be held Oct.10-12 at its new location, in the Omni San Diego, is now open. Run by our sister publication, Cargo Facts, the Symposium is the premier aviation event of the year.

Continuing the success of previous years, the 2018 conference will once again bring together the most influential leaders from the global air cargo industry. With unparalleled networking and education opportunities, CFS will serve as a platform dedicated to partnering opportunities for like-minded professionals.

Attendees will leave the conference with key insights from an exclusive group of aircraft buyers, sellers, financiers, service providers and operators. CFS attendees can expect to be kept up-to-date and connected with the latest developments, such as the future of air cargo, e-commerce, freighter conversions, evolution of express service and and much more.

Register today to take advantage of our early bird rates. Expand your professional network at Cargo Facts Symposium, The Nexus of Air Cargo.

