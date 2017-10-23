Remember to vote for Air Cargo World’s Executive of the Year for 2017

Have you voted yet? Time is running out to make your choice for Air Cargo World‘s annual Air Cargo Executive of the Year award, celebrating the highest achievement in the air cargo industry. The deadline for voting is this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

The 2017 Air Cargo Executive of the Year will be named and profiled on the cover of the Dec/Jan issue of Air Cargo World for the notable contributions made to the industry by that person in 2017. We will also highlight several “Executives to Watch” for 2018.

Below is our list of five finalists for the 2017 Air Cargo Executive of the Year:

Jens Bjørn Andersen – CEO of DSV

– CEO of DSV Peter Gerber – CEO of Lufthansa Cargo

– CEO of Lufthansa Cargo Neel Jones Shah – Senior Vice President and Global Head of Airfreight at Flexport

– Senior Vice President and Global Head of Airfreight at Flexport Detlef Trefzger – CEO of Kuehne +Nagel

– CEO of Kuehne +Nagel Zhao Fengsheng – Senior Vice President for China Southern Cargo

Please note that executives are not permitted to nominate themselves. Also, each industry member is permitted to vote only once. All responses will remain confidential.

But don’t delay! To make your selection now, please go to our Survey Page.

Like This Post

Bookmark