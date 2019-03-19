Latest News

Rhenus acquires Canadian 3PL Rodair

This week, the Germany-based logistics conglomerate, the Rhenus Group, acquired a Toronto-based 3PL, the Rodair Group, to expand its North American presence.

Rodair has sites in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, offering freight forwarding, project logistics, courier, warehousing, distribution, e-commerce solutions and customs clearance services. The group services a range of industries, including fashion, retail, automotive, pharmaceuticals and mining.

“The acquisition of Rodair Group marks an important step for Rhenus in establishing a network in Canada,” said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus’ air and ocean, Americas division.

Rhenus has business sites at 610 locations worldwide, employing 29,000 people.

