Rhenus Group acquires South African forwarder

The Rhenus Group has announced another acquisition – this time of a Johannesburg-based forwarder World Net Logistics (WNL) – following its purchase of Toronto-based 3PL the Rodair Group earlier this month.

The South African forwarder provides clients with air- and seafreight services, with a network in South Africa, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore. One of WML’s major focuses is its airfreight connection between South Africa and Germany. Its customers are mainly from the automotive, electronics, healthcare and retail industries.

“The takeover of World Net Logistics marks an important step for us in establishing a network in South Africa and other African countries,” said Rhenus Board member Tobias Bartz, adding that its Asia and Europe locations were also appealing to Rhenus.

The deal is still subject to approval by the relevant cartel authorities, the group said. With two acquisitions in two far-removed regions of the world under its belt this week, it would appear that Rhenus has made a firm commitment to expand its international network and its cross-border capabilities.

