Rio de Janeiro Airport recertified under CEIV Pharma

Brazil’s RIOgaleão Airport (GIG) completed its successful recertification under IATA’s CEIV Pharma program. The airport received its initial certification in 2016 and completed staff training to recertify, the airport said in a Monday statement.

An IATA Validator conducted workshops on “Temperature Controlled Cargo Operations” and “Audit, Quality and Risk Management for Temperature Control Cargo” as part of the airport’s recertification. Together, the workshops accounted for more than 64 hours of training.

Pharmaceutical cargo imports account for 17% of cargo terminal handling at GIG, the airport said, making pharma products the second among the top five imports at the airport. GIG receives 20% of total pharma cargo in Brazil by weight.

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

