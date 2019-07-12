Latest News
Cargo Airport News Logo

RiverOak to build cargo hub at Manston Airport

RiverOak Strategic Partners acquired Manston Airport (MSE) for £16.5 million in a transaction that was completed earlier this week, Director George Yerrall confirmed to Air Cargo World.  The U.K.-registered company, which has spent over £30 million on the acquisition so far, plans to convert the site to a cargo hub. Yerrall said RiverOak anticipates a late 2021 opening, taking into consideration that RiverOak can’t begin construction unless the U.K. government approves […]

Please login to your Air Cargo World account to continue reading.
Not a subscriber? Click here to subscribe to Air Cargo World today!

More in Airports

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019