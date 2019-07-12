RiverOak to build cargo hub at Manston Airport

RiverOak Strategic Partners acquired Manston Airport (MSE) for £16.5 million in a transaction that was completed earlier this week, Director George Yerrall confirmed to Air Cargo World. The U.K.-registered company, which has spent over £30 million on the acquisition so far, plans to convert the site to a cargo hub. Yerrall said RiverOak anticipates a late 2021 opening, taking into consideration that RiverOak can’t begin construction unless the U.K. government approves […]
