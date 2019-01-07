Runway enhancements to begin at Shreveport Regional Airport

Today, construction work will begin on a project that will extend Shreveport Regional Airport’s (SHV) second runway by 850 feet, to 7,000 feet.

The project is funded in part by a U.S. $16 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, and will be used to improve efficiency, and to minimize cargo and passenger flight disruptions when the main runway is closed due to inclement weather, or for maintenance purposes.

Shreveport Airport is one of Louisiana’s busiest cargo hubs and boasts two cargo complexes to the east and west of the airport, offering 56,000 square feet and 40,000 square feet of warehousing space, respectively. The Air Cargo West Complex is home to integrators such as FedEx and UPS, and ground handlers like Worldwide Flight Services.

Speaking of the runway extensions, Henry Thompson, Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority said, “This investment will help continue to fuel economic development growth in Shreveport and the Ark-La-Tex region.”

Apart from runway extensions, maintenance operations at the airport are also expanding. Last May, all-cargo carrier Western Global Airlines announced plans to establish an MRO facility at the airport to perform maintenance on the carrier’s fleet of MD-11 and 747 freighters.

