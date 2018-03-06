SA Airlink’s purchase of Safair rejected by regulatory body

Last week, South Africa-based regional carrier Airlink’s impending purchase of Safair, a major player in the South African freight market, was rejected by the South African Competition Commission (SACC), due to concern that the merger would reduce competition and increase pricing.

The companies publicized the decision to merge in November of last year, and aren’t throwing in the towel just yet. In response to the rejection, the companies stated their continued intention merge, and intent to address the SACC’s apprehensions in a revised application.

