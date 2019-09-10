Saudia Cargo renews and expands WFS handling contracts in Europe and North America

Saudia Cargo awarded a multi-station ramp handling contract to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) that covers airports in Europe and the United States, WFS announced today.

The three-year agreement extends the Middle Eastern carrier’s existing cargo–handling agreements with WFS at airports in Western Europe and North America, such as Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Frankfurt (FRA), John F. Kennedy International (JFK) and Washington Dulles International (IAD).

In addition, WFS will also begin providing services for Saudia at a number of new stations includning London Heathrow (LHR), Manchester (MAN), Brussels (BRU) and Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS). WFS will commence warehouse operations for Saudia Cargo in the U.K. on Oct.1,2019, and will start ramp and cargo handling services in Belgium and the Netherlands on Nov. 1.

As part of the tender process, Saudia Cargo conducted technical visits to each WFS station to determine the quality of each facility and to meet local WFS staff responsible for managing the airline’s cargo operations.

WFS anticipates it will provide ramp handling for cargo shipments onboard on 5,000 passenger and freighter flights each year for Saudia Cargo and handle more than 160,000 tonnes of cargo per annum for the airline.

This news follows WFS’ other recent expansion activities, which include opening pharmaceutical facilities at Copenhagen (CPH) and CDG.

Like This Post