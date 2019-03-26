Scholte steps down from TIACA earlier than planned

The International Air Cargo Association’s (TIACA) chairman, Sebastiaan Scholte, is stepping down from his role a few months earlier than planned, coinciding with his departure from the role of CEO of Netherlands-based Jan de Rijk Logistics on July 1.

TIACA said that according to its bylaws, board members must be trustee members of the Association, “which means that Scholte can no longer serve after leaving Jan de Rijk.”

Vice chairman Steven Polmans, head of cargo and logistics at Brussels Airport Company will step into Scholte’s place in July.

“We very much regret that Sebastiaan is leaving, but of course respect his decision,” said Polmans, adding that he is “determined to continue working with the Board, the Chairman’s Council, and our members to deliver the action plan we started at the beginning of Sebastiaan’s chairmanship.”

Scholte has fulfilled the role of chariman at TIACA for the last year and six months, prior to which he was the vice president for more than two years. He is moving on from his current roles at Jan de Rijk and TIACA to “pursue news opportunities.”

