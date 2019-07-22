Sennder acquires $70 million in bid to take on antiquated logistics market

Berlin-based ground logistics company Sennder recently secured US$70 million in a Series C funding round led by Lakestar, according to TechCrunch, which estimates that Sennder’s valuation is approximately US$300 million.

Sennder raised a Series B totaling $30 million earlier this spring. The startup intends to carve out a niche in the European logistics market by supporting the operations of “full truck load” market segments, particularly those of smaller and mid-sized trucking companies. The group is developing software aimed at digitalizing operations that connects shippers with carriers and offers clients live tracking and real-time booking of their shipment.

Investment firms have been pouring millions into logistics companies over the past few years, trying to capitalize on a market that SelectUSA estimates was worth a total $1.6 trillion in 2018.

London-based digital freight forwarder Zencargo saw its own influx of funding in mid-April. The company raised US$20 million in a round of Series A funding led by HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, to further develop software and prepare for the launch of a new supply chain analytics and insight group. The startup completed its “seed plus” round of funding in late September, nearly a year ago, which brought its total funds to US$4 million.

Similarly, February saw Silicon Valley SoftBank Vision Fund lead a $1 billion funding round in San Francisco-based online forwarder Flexport. The forwarder’s total valuation, after the funding, comes to US$3.2 billion. It planned to use the money to hire software engineers, data scientists, designers, operations specialists, logistics experts and other employees for its new Chicago facility.

FreightHub would be another example. The Berlin-based digital freight forwarder raised US$20 million in Series A funding in December 2017.

