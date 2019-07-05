SF Airlines launches route connecting China, Kazakhstan

Yesterday, SF Airlines launched a new cargo route connecting Urumqi (URC) in China’s western Xinjiang province to Almaty (ALA) in Kazakhstan. The route is the airline’s first dedicated freighter flight directly connecting China to Kazakhstan and supports China’s development of its “Belt and Road” initiative.

SF Airlines will fly the new route twice weekly using a 757-200F, with a maximum load capacity of 28 tonnes, according to Xinhua. The flight is expected to carry general cargo, according to the carrier.

In addition to expanding SF Airlines’ ongoing development of its network, the move also supports China’s plans for development of URC into a gateway for the country’s sprawling Belt and Road initiative – just last November, China’s state planner approved a US$6.1 billion expansion project at the airport.

Like This Post