SF Express secures regulatory approval for Ezhou Airport project

China’s State Council approved the construction of a new US$5.9 billion airport in Ezhou, Hubei Province, last week, after SF Airlines and the Hubei provincial government signed a cooperation agreement to jointly plan, construct and operate the Ezhou Airport in December.

The airport terminal facilities are designed to handle annual cargo throughput of 2.45 million tonnes by 2025, according to a government statement on the regulatory approval. Projections through 2030 indicate that throughput at the airport could increase to 3.3 million tonnes per year, based on runway and taxiway capacity, which would place it among the top five airports in the world, in terms of total cargo tonnage.

For much more on the proposed Ezhou Airport, please see editor Charles Kauffman’s piece on our sister publication Cargo Facts:

