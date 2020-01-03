SF Express seeks to expand Indian market base with new service

SF Airlines, SF Express’ carrier arm, has launched a second direct cargo flight to India, this time connecting Shenzhen (SZX) to New Delhi (DEL), effective as of Dec. 31, 2019. The new service operates twice weekly onboard the company’s 747-400 freighter aircraft with capacity for around 400 tonnes of cargo weekly.

The new SZX-DEL route is intended to complement the carrier’s existing SZX-Chennai (MAA) route, which was implemented following the establishment of the parent logistics company’s SF Express India division in May of last year. In line with SF Express India’s services focused on providing international economy express and cargo freight services for cross-border shipments between India and China, both flights are aimed at supporting SF Express’ plans to expand its Indian market base and overall international logistics network.

“With its population of 1.4 billion, India is an enormous market with a rapidly growing GDP and a thriving e-commerce market,” said SF Express India Head Sam Sun, commenting on the importance of the new route. “As the capital of India, New Delhi is an important location for Chinese companies to invest, develop and expand their business in the country.”

The route development is the latest in SF Express’ impressive expansion of its aircraft fleet and network to eight new international destinations over the past year as the logistics company also pursues development of its upcoming Ezhou SuperHub.

Like This Post