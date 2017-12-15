Shanghai hits 4 million tonnes of cargo for 2017

Shanghai, as of today, has joined a prestigious and exclusive ‘4-million tonne club’ to which only two other cities in the world can claim access. The airport authority reported this morning that its annual airfreight traffic surpassed 4 million tonnes, for the first time. Before this year, only Hong Kong and Memphis could boast similar numbers.

Shanghai does have an advantage the other cities lack – freight moves through two airports in the city, Pudong International (PVG) and Hongqiao International (SHA). Most of the city’s airfreight moves through PVG, where the UPS Transit Center, DHL’s North Asia Hub and FedEx’s International Cargo Express Center are all stationed.

Combined, the airports have seen impressive growth over the last 15 years, with volumes doubling between 2002 and 2005 to 2 million tonnes and surpassing 3 million tonnes by 2010.

For more details, see coverage from senior editor David Harris in our sister publication Cargo Facts.

