Sichuan Airlines plans new international frequencies with A330 freighters

Sichuan Airlines announced that it took delivery of its first A330-200F aircraft from BOC Aviation late last week. This is not Sichuan Airlines’ first freighter but is the first A330F for any mainland Chinese carrier.

Sichuan Airlines also told our sister site, Cargo Facts, its plans to commence scheduled operations with its A330Fs in October – Brussels (BRU), Chennai (MAA) and Dehli (DEL) are expected to be the first three destinations.

For the full scoop on this development, check out the full post on Cargo Facts, here.

