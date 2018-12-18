Siemens, Gaussin agreement expands airport logistics and cargo handling services

Today, German-based Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airports Logisticsand French engineering company Gaussin Manugistique signed an agreement for the global commercialization of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) for the transportation ofULDs at airports.

Under the agreement,Siemens will contribute conveyer and baggage handling technology and Gaussin will contribute its automated vehicles. The AGVs are designed for use at large airports to improve transportation flows and productivity. They can handle heavy loads and use a modular platform, which allows for expansion of AGV fleets over time to meet growing demand.

Currently, Siemens offers various digital logistics and cargo handling services, including its Aviation 4.0 portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) data analytics applications for baggage and cargo handling operations. The new cooperation adds to Siemens steady efforts of expanding services to airports, and gives Gaussin greater access to the airport sector.

