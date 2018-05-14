Silk Way West Airlines further expands routes, adds two 747 aircraft

At the end of April , Azerbaijani carrrier Silk Way West added twice weekly flights between Liége and the carrier’s connecting hub in Baku, as part of its planned expansion strategy.

“The aim is to further knit our European network by adding more destinations and maintaining a denser schedule in order to offer our customers the highest flexibility”, said Wolfgang Meier, President and CEO at Silk Way West Airlines.

The move came soon after Silk Way’s recent re-launch of operations at Budapest Airport and the launch of scheduled services at Liège. The carriers also said it will add two 747-400 freighters to its existing fleet. The first of the two freighters joined Silk Way West Airlines last week, and the second one will join the fleet in June, the carrier said.

“The two long-expected additional aircraft will further support the growth of the network by enhancing the options to make existing Silk Way West Airlines routes denser and add as well new destinations to its global network,“ Meier added.

With the additions, Silk Way West Airlines‘ total fleet will rise from ten to twelve 747 full freighters. The carrier operates a global network of more than 45 destinations along the traditional “Silk Road” route between Europe and Asis, with an enhanced network through Baku connecting to most regions of the world.

