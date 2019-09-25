Silk Way West launches new 747F service from Oslo

On Friday, Baku-based Silk Way West Airlines will begin operating its new 747-400 freighter service from Oslo Airport (OSL) in support of salmon exports, state-owned airport operator Avinor announced.

The weekly service will depart OSL on Fridays with connections “throughout the whole Far East via Baku,” Silk Way West’s hub airport, a statement from the companies said. Silk Way also operates an air cargo center in Baku that includes temperature-controlled and perishable facilities.

Over the past two years, international cargo traffic departing from OSL has increased by 37%, OSL’s cargo director, Martin Langaas, told Air Cargo World earlier this year. All this growth is due to expanding seafood exports, he added.

