Latest News
Cargo Airport News Logo

Silk Way West launches new 747F service from Oslo

Caryn Livingston

On Friday, Baku-based Silk Way West Airlines will begin operating its new 747-400 freighter service from Oslo Airport (OSL) in support of salmon exports, state-owned airport operator Avinor announced.

The weekly service will depart OSL on Fridays with connections “throughout the whole Far East via Baku,” Silk Way West’s hub airport, a statement from the companies said. Silk Way also operates an air cargo center in Baku that includes temperature-controlled and perishable facilities.

Over the past two years, international cargo traffic departing from OSL has increased by 37%, OSL’s cargo director, Martin Langaas, told Air Cargo World earlier this year. All this growth is due to expanding seafood exports, he added.

For more on seafood exports at OSL, check out our “From freight to plate” feature on global seafood logistics.

  Like This Post
Share
Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is the Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update and the monthly magazine Air Cargo World. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

More in Airports

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019