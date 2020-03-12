Latest News

Silk Way West to launch weekly 747F service to DFW

Caryn Livingston

Azerbaijan-based cargo airline Silk Way West plans to launch weekly scheduled service on Mondays to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW) using a 747-8F.

The new service is an expansion of Silk Way West’s three-times-per-week service between its Baku (GYD) hub and Chicago (ORD).

Silk Way West has grown its North American operations with flights between GYD and ORD, as well as weekly service between GYD and New York’s JFK Airport. The carrier’s general sales agent (GSA) for the U.S., Global Feeder Services, was appointed in August 2019, and has sales offices in Houston, Chicago, New York, Miami and Washington, D.C.

  Like This Post
Share
Loading More

More in Carriers

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2020