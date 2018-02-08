Singapore Air Show: Could we see CEIV for perishables soon?

SINGAPORE — Will the industry soon see a set of standards for the airfreight handling of perishables? Opinions at Changi Airport (SIN) are mixed, here on the floor of the Singapore Air Show.

Yesterday, Singapore Airlines Cargo senior manager Clinton Tan told Air Cargo World that IATA’s CEIV-Pharma certification program was necessary to get stakeholders aligned in pharmaceutical transport standards. Similar certifications for live animal and perishables – two of the freight categories SIA plans to target for growth – would be “steps in the right direction,” he said.

Meanwhile, cargo services manager Sam Gould at dnata said he expects CEIV will continue to evolve to cover more product areas, but questioned whether it is necessary for perishables handling. The cargo handler already upgraded its own cool-chain facilities at Changi’s Airfreight Centre to compete with Singapore Air Terminal Services (SATS), and would likely not need to meet any imposed CEIV-perishables standards beyond its current operations.

5

- Readers Like This Post

Bookmark