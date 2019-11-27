Latest News

Singapore Airlines launches new freighter route via Atlanta Airport

Chelsea Toczauer

Kicking off the holiday season, Singapore Airlines is upping its scheduled services with the launch of new freighter flight connecting Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Singapore Changi Airport (SIN), with departure from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and stops at ATL, Belgium’s Brussels Airport (BRU) and Sharjah (SHJ) in the United Arab Emirates. The carrier will leverage a 747-400F for the DFW-ATL-BRU-SHJ-SIN route, which is scheduled to fly beginning Friday, Nov. 29, through to Mar. 20 of next year.

The new route comes following what stakeholders can agree has been a challenging year for airfreight, during which Singapore Airlines saw successive declines in monthly volumes. According to the carrier’s most recent October figures as reported by our sister site, Cargo Facts, cargo tonnage declined for the month by 6.8% year-over-year to just over 108,000 tonnes. Regarding traffic, Singapore Airlines saw a 10.3% y-o-y decline in cargo demand to 570 million FTKs for October, while year-to-date traffic was down 7.0% to 5.8 billion FTKs.

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

