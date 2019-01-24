Six startups named in Cargo Facts EMEA’s inaugural DEMOvation Challenge

Cargo Facts EMEA 2019, the new conference being launched by our sister publication, Cargo Facts, in Frankfurt, Feb. 4-6, has released the names of six innovative startups chosen to provide live demonstrations of their products and services in the first-ever DEMOvation Challenge. These aviation- and logistics-focused startups were hand selected by the editorial team at Cargo Facts and Cargo Facts EMEA’s official accelerator partner, HANGAR.

The winner of the DEMOvation Challenge will receive an advertising package on CargoFacts.com, as well as an acceleration program from HANGAR worth up to US$100,000. The acceleration program includes consulting services, certification, access to HANGAR infrastructure in Israel, and much more.

HANGAR — a part of IAI Ltd., (Israeli Aerospace Industries), Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company — is an accelerator focused on “Industry 4.0” technologies, such as air cargo logistics, AR/VR condition analysis, predictive maintenance, supply chain management, machine learning and big data analytics.

The selected DEMOvation startups are as follows, in alphabetical order:

3GSolar — manufacturer of printed photovoltaic cells that supply energy under difficult conditions. Their wireless, maintenance-free devices eliminate the need to ever replace batteries.

8tree — makes 3D optical surface inspection tools for use in multiple industries. 8tree’s products empower every operator with precision measurement, instant “go/no-go” answers and portability.

Cellumation — from Bremen, Germany, this startup has developed the “celluveyor,” a smart conveying technology that offers high flexibility and scalability for any type of sorting activity.

LexX Technologies — manufacturer of “LexX,” a digital intelligent assistant for use by maintenance technicians to measure uptime and on-time performance from complex equipment.

Loginno — this artificial intelligence/big data startup specializes in creative analysis of interactive cargo data to determine clear business, operational or governmental values.

SynapseMX — a real-time, mobile-first maintenance execution platform that augments human workers with insights generated from artificial intelligence.

For more information about Cargo Facts EMEA 2019 or the DEMOvation Challenge event, please visit the registration page.

