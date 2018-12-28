Søren Graversen, Michael Steen join Cargo Facts EMEA speaker faculty

With just a few weeks to go before Cargo Facts EMEA begins, Søren Graversen, CEO of Star Air A/S, and Michael Steen, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Atlas Air, have joined the speaker faculty. Cargo Facts EMEA 2019, the first innovation-focused event presented by our sister publication, Cargo Facts, will be held at the Westin Grand Frankfurt in Germany, Feb. 4-6.

Graversen has served as CEO of Danish cargo airline, Star Air, for more than 10 years, transitioning to airfreight after spending eight years in the maritime sector in various leadership roles at Maersk Line. Graversen will lend his perspective on the panel, “Express Networks in Europe: Trends and Opportunities.”

Michael Steen has led Atlas Air for 11 years, managing the airline’s pivot from heavy freight to express and its relationship with Amazon Air. Steen will speak on the panel, “What is the Future of Air Cargo in 2019 and Beyond?”

Graversen and Steen join an esteemed speaker faculty, which includes Henrik Ambak, senior vice president of cargo operations worldwide for Emirates SkyCargo; Robert Van de Weg, vice president of sales and marketing for Volga-Dnepr Group; Hugh Flynn, CEO of ASL Aviation Group; Fredrik Groth, CEO of West Atlantic AB; Wolfgang Meier, president and CEO of Silk Way West Airlines; and many more.

To register, or for more information, visit cargofactsemea.com.

