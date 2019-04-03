Southwest Cargo: We’ve got Ship to Do!

Southwest Cargo® has launched a refreshed product menu built to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry. Our revamped menu provides our Customers with a new perishable product and was designed to meet the needs of today’s Customers and those of the future.
- Next Flight Guaranteed (NFGSM): The same name for the same great guarantee. With our NFG service, your shipment is 100% guaranteed1 to be on the next available flight.
- Southwest Standard: A rebrand from our current FreightSM product offering. Southwest Cargo’s most economical option is perfect for those shippers who have a little more time. Your shipment will be in the next flight with available space, and with thousands of flights a day across our network, you won’t be waiting long for your shipment.
- Fresh Fast: Our brand-new product offering created specifically for perishable shippers. We know time is of the essence, and if we don’t deliver within 24 hours, Customers will receive a 50% service guarantee from the time the shipment was tendered2.
- RUSH Priority FreightSM will be retired by the end of 2019.
“We are looking forward to serving our perishable Customers with our new product offering while providing the same, world-class hospitality everyone has come to know and love about Southwest Airlines and Southwest Cargo,” said Wally Devereaux, Managing Director of Cargo and Charters. “Our revamped product menu now lays the foundation to offer more specialized product offerings to our Customers in the future.’”
This month’s refresh comes as our Cargo Team continues its evolution. In the past 18 months, Southwest Cargo launched a new point-of-sale and back office accounting system, Southwest Cargo Suite (SCS), which offers capabilities to ship internationally. We have launched six new international locations to our network to help our Customers grow their business even further. Additionally, the Cargo Team recently launched a redesign of our website, swacargo.com®, and continues working with new and potential Customers to connect them with what’s important in their lives.
To learn more about how Southwest Cargo can help you and your business, visit swacargo.com or call us at 1 (800) 533-1222.
1 Guaranteed to reach final destination within 24 hours once processing is complete from time of tender.
2 Fresh Fast is not available to/from Southwest Cargo international destinations or interline destinations.