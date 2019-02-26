Speakers from Flexport, MAB Kargo, SF Express to take part in Cargo Facts Asia

The lineup of air cargo industry visionaries speaking at the Cargo Facts Asia 2019 conference in Shanghai has recently expanded to include George Li, group vice president of SF Express and president of SF Airlines; Neel Jones Shah, senior vice president and global head of airfreight at full-service air and ocean forwarder Flexport; and Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh, CEO of MAB Kargo.

George Li joined SF Express as group vice president in 2007, where he was responsible for setting up SF Airlines. Before joining SF Express, Li was engaged in technical, marketing, consultation and management roles at IBM, Abacus International (Singapore), www.mangocity.com of CTSHK, and other companies in Singapore and China. He also holds a Master’s and a Bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Both Shah and Salleh will join the panel discussion, “Asia, International Trade and the Global Economy: Implications for Air Freight.”

Shah, who has worn many hats in this business, currently sits on the board of directors of Amerijet International Holdings and is a senior advisor to The Boston Consulting Group. Prior to joining Flexport, Shah served as the senior vice president and chief cargo officer for Delta Air Lines. Before Delta, he also served as vice president of sales and marketing for United Airlines Cargo.

Salleh was appointed CEO of MABKargo effective Sept.1, 2018, with more than 20 years of experience in various fields within MAB’s Cargo Handling division. Prior to this, he was chief operating officer of PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta, a subsidiary of SATS Ltd. in Singapore.

The Cargo Facts Asia event, created by our sister publication, Cargo Facts, will be held April 15-17 at the Langham Shanghai. For more information, or to register, visit the conference website here. Discounted early bird registration ends this Friday, March 1, so don’t delay!

