Standing out from the crowd: three executives to watch in 2020

In a year marked by declines from the heights of growth that characterized 2018, a few industry executives caught the attention of air cargo editors and readers for their forward-thinking and strategic decisions. After polling our readers and considering the major milestones for air cargo logistics in 2019, Air Cargo World has created a shortlist of three air cargo executives from whom we expect to see great things in 2020.

This year’s executives to watch are Qatar Airways’ Akbar Al Baker, SF Express’ George Li and FedEx’s Raj Subramaniam. Despite the challenges faced across the industry, these leaders have driven bold decision-making at their respective companies. We expect to see more developments from these executives next year and beyond.

For the full feature story with profiles of Air Cargo World’s executives to watch in 2020, see the December 2019/January 2020 digital issue of the magazine here.

