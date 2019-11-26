Strategies for thriving in a volatile market

More year-over-year declines in airfreight traffic and cargo handles for October served to cap off a difficult 2019 for global logistics. However, plenty of opportunities are still available for those operators that can pinpoint creative solutions to recent challenges.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we spoke with Alexandra Kleinschmidt, Vice President, Customs & Trade Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics regarding the challenges facing global trade in the current market. Alongside her team at Crane Worldwide, Kleinschmidt works to help companies navigate shifting customs landscapes and address short-term trade concerns while planning for the future.

Listen to the full podcast with Kleinschmidt here:

