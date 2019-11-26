Latest News

Strategies for thriving in a volatile market

Caryn Livingston

More year-over-year declines in airfreight traffic and cargo handles for October served to cap off a difficult 2019 for global logistics. However, plenty of opportunities are still available for those operators that can pinpoint creative solutions to recent challenges.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we spoke with Alexandra Kleinschmidt, Vice President, Customs & Trade Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics regarding the challenges facing global trade in the current market. Alongside her team at Crane Worldwide, Kleinschmidt works to help companies navigate shifting customs landscapes and address short-term trade concerns while planning for the future.

Listen to the full podcast with Kleinschmidt here:

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

