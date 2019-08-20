Suparna Airlines launching Oslo-Nanjing 747F service for seafood

HNA affiliate carrier Suparna Airlines is launching twice-weekly service between Oslo Airport (OSL) and Nanjing (NKG) using a 747-400F, OSL’s state-owned operator Avinor announced today. The freighter route will serve growing seafood exports from OSL.

The 747-400F will depart OSL on Thursday and Sunday afternoons local time, arriving at NKG at 9 a.m. local time the following day.

NKG is located about 300 kilometers west of Shanghai, making the city a convenient gateway for growing import demand for seafood. In a statement on the new service, Avinor’s Director Cargo, Martin Langaas, said, “we expect seafood up to about 250 million NOK [about US$27.8 million] in export value annually on this route.”

For more on how growing seafood transport by air is changing global logistics, including an interview with Langaas, view the August feature “From freight to plate.”

