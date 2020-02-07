Swiss WorldCargo adds Japan route

The cargo division of Swiss International Air Lines, Swiss WorldCargo, is growing its capacity for cargo to and from Japan as the airline adds direct A340-300 flights between Zurich (ZRH) and Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka.

The direct flights are scheduled to operate five times weekly beginning March 1, adding to Swiss WorldCargo’s current Japanese operations in Tokyo. The Tokyo office will oversee all Japanese operations for Swiss WorldCargo. ANA Cargo was selected as the handling agent at KIX.

As of Feb. 1, the carrier upgraded the capacity on its daily Zurich-Tokyo trade lane to a 777-300ER, which Swiss said has increased its capacity on the route by 40%.

“Our increase in capacity to Tokyo, as well as our new service to Osaka, offers a key way in which we can continue to connect one of the Far East’s most important pharmaceutical and technological goods markets with Switzerland,” said Alexander Arafa, head of global area and contribution management at Swiss WorldCargo.

