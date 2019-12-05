Swiss WorldCargo opens Cancun location

Swiss WorldCargo, the freight division of Swiss International Airlines, opened its Cancun (CUN) station for export orders on Tuesday. With the new location, Swiss WorldCargo is now offering capacity for freight on all inbound and outbound flights between Cancun (CUN) and Zurich (ZRH).

Swiss WorldCargo’s schedule hosts a thrice-weekly CUN-ZRH service flown by the carrier’s A340-300 aircraft, operated by Swiss International Airlines’ sister company Edelweiss Airlines. Each flight will offer a payload of around 15 tonnes.

Flights will depart ZRH in the afternoon and arrive at CUN in the evening, before leaving CUN later the same evening to return to ZRH the following morning. According to the press release, this schedule will benefit customers in Mexico by allowing for later delivery times to CUN. The schedule is also intended to cut down transfer times for goods arriving at ZRH from Cancun by enabling same-day connections on flights to other Swiss WorldCargo destinations.

“With this new development, we will create additional export options for numerous customers shipping a wide variety of products from the Yucatan Peninsula to Switzerland, Europe and the rest of the world,” said Hendrik Falk, head of cargo for USA West, South, and Latin America. “Having a strong foothold in the Latin American market remains a critical focus point for us.”

Dubai-based communications platform and ECS Group member Skylog will oversee all commercial activity for the service in Cancun, while Swissport will manage ground operations for Swiss WorldCargo flights at CUN.

