Swiss WorldCargo plans new routes for US and Japan

Today, Swiss WorldCargo, the airfreight division of Swiss International Airlines, announced plans to launch nonstop services from Zurich (ZRH) to Osaka (ITM) and Washington D.C. (IAD) utilizing A340-300 and A330-300 aircraft, respectively. The flights are scheduled to begin March 2020.

Swiss WorldCargo will fly the route to ITM five times weekly. The IAD route will be operated daily during the carrier’s summer schedule and five times weekly in winter. Each flight is expected to offer a payload of 100 to 150 tonnes in each direction.

The carrier also announced it will begin operating 777-300ER on its existing daily flights to Tokyo (NRT) and Miami (MIA) that are currently being flown with smaller A330 and A340 aircraft. According to Swiss WorldCargo, the switch will provide more capacity for the routes, as afforded by the 777-300ER aircraft. The carrier’s aircraft change for the ZRH-NRT route will begin February 2020 on, while changes for the ZRH-MIA route will be implemented beginning summer 2020.

