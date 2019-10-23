Swissport opens Brussels pharma center

Ground services provider Swissport opened its new Pharma Center at Brussels Airport (BRU) on Tuesday, the company announced.

The BRU facility is Swissport’s most technologically advanced pharmaceutical handling center to-date and offers 3,620 square meters of temperature-controlled warehouse space adjacent to Swissport’s current facility at BRU. The facility includes two areas for different temperature ranges – a larger area of 2,620 square meters for shipments maintained at temperatures between +15-25°C, and a smaller area of +2-8°C. The Pharma Center also includes eight dedicated truck docks and a material handling system with 432 rack and ground positions, caster decks, and forklifts and pallet movers operated solely in the pharmaceutical area.

The Pharma Center is part of a larger cargo complex under construction at the airport. Construction began at the beginning of this year and is expected to take about two years to complete in phases. Once completed, the complex will offer about 25,000 square meters of warehouse space. Swissport also recently introduced self-service kiosks at BRU to speed up airfreight handling at the airport.

