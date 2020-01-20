Swissport set to launch Australia ops

Swissport launched its first cargo operations in Australia with the recent signing of a seven-year lease agreement for a new cargo facility at Melbourne Airport (MEL). The new facility is 5,000 square meters and will include space for handling and storage of general cargo, animals, pharmaceuticals and perishables. The company plans to open the facility by the third quarter of 2020. Swissport said it also plans to expand its operations to more locations across Australia this year.

