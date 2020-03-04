Team Worldwide opens Minneapolis branch

Team Worldwide, a U.S-based third-party logistics provider, announced its expansion in the Midwest with the opening of its newest branch office in Minneapolis, Minn. The 3PL said the expansion is supported by a strong local economy and large geographic territory in the region.

“Over the past few years, as our competitors look to reduce the number of offices in secondary and tertiary locations, our strategy is to expand and connect customers to the destinations that matter most,” said Team Worldwide’s vice president of commercial sales, Randy Sinker. The Minneapolis branch allows the 3PL to “focus on expansion within the Twin Cities and several surrounding states such as North and South Dakota,” Sinker added.

Team Worldwide expects the branch to launch its operations quickly by working with USA2Everywhere, a Minnesota-based company that facilities goods shipments for international consumers purchasing e-commerce goods with U.S. retailers. USA2Everywhere’s President and CEO Randy Robida is also the branch owner of the new Team Worldwide Minneapolis branch.

According to Team Worldwide President and CEO Jason Brunson, “Minneapolis shows tremendous opportunity for Team Worldwide to offer a variety of service solutions to customers across different industry segments.” Owner Robida’s USA2Everywhere experience is also expected to support Team Worldwide’s cross-border e-commerce initiatives from the office.

“Randy Robida’s background in international e-commerce will provide us a platform to expand our current menu of destinations we are successfully servicing to and from the Midwest in terms of e-commerce,” Sinker told Air Cargo World. “Along with additional airline procurement efforts, our social media marketing campaigns will expedite the expansion to many Asian and Africa countries.”

Team Worldwide has more than 45 branch offices in North America and more than 170 international locations supported by its Team International Global Alliance network.

