Latest News

Tech startup Komodal breaks into airfreight

Chelsea Toczauer

Komodal Co-founder Julia Pasternack

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, Southern California-based data integration startup Komodal’s co-founder Julia Pasternack discusses the company’s work to digitalize and improve transparency across multi-modal logistics operations. The startup has already done work to help alleviate congestion for stakeholders operating out of the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbors and is now focusing on expanding and applying its services for the airfreight industry.

Listen to the full podcast with Pasternack here:

  Like This Post
Share
Loading More

More in Americas

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2020