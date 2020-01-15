Tech startup Komodal breaks into airfreight

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, Southern California-based data integration startup Komodal’s co-founder Julia Pasternack discusses the company’s work to digitalize and improve transparency across multi-modal logistics operations. The startup has already done work to help alleviate congestion for stakeholders operating out of the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbors and is now focusing on expanding and applying its services for the airfreight industry.

Listen to the full podcast with Pasternack here:

