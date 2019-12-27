There’s still time to vote for the 2020 Air Cargo Excellence Awards

Latest News
With January just around the corner, there are only two weeks remaining to take part in Air Cargo World’s Air Cargo Excellence survey.

The Air Cargo Excellence Survey relies on input from our readers to rank air carriers and airports based on customer service, value and other factors. The survey should take five to 10 minutes to complete, and all respondents will remain completely anonymous. After taking the survey, you will also be entered into our raffle to win a set of Apple AirPods.

You only have from now to Friday, Jan. 10, so be sure to make your voice heard! We want to hear your opinions on how well carriers and airports handled cargo worldwide during 2019. Will your favorite carrier or airport take home an ACW Award in 2020?

Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

