Thunderstorms cause delays at FedEx Memphis facilities

On Saturday, FedEx Express notified clients and shareholders of “substantial flight and sort disruptions” due to severe thunderstorms in Memphis, which could potentially delay delivery times of freight moving through the express carrier’s hub location.

The water level of the Mississippi River, which is in close proximity to some of the company’s facilities, has climbed from 29 to 34 feet since Sunday, according to Accuweather. A flood advisory will be in effect until Wednesday.

In the company’s most recent update, it says the storm “may result in different levels of impact as well as cities, states and ZIP Codes serviced,” and advises that concerned parties contact recipients to verify whether their final destinations can receive deliveries.

