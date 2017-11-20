TIACA deal supports Africa’s airfreight development

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will have TIACA working with the 40 members of AFRAA to support air cargo development in Africa.

Under the MoU, the organizations will collaborate on improvements to air cargo safety and security; developing new training initiatives; and promoting digitalization across Africa’s airfreight industry. Other areas the MoU will target for improvement include environmental practices, modernization of cargo facilities and services, and advocating for better market access across Africa.

In addition to the improvements, African airlines should realize that, “TIACA stands to benefit from better connection with the continent, which is the fastest developing in air cargo movement,” said TIACA secretary general Vladimir Zubkov.

Sanjeev Gadhia, the founder and CEO of Kenya-based Astral Aviation and vice chairman of AFRAA’s cargo task force, recently joined TIACA’s board.

1

- Reader Likes This Post

Bookmark