TIACA, Magaya Corp. announce IT partnership

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) and logistics software provider Magaya Corp. have partnered together to make Magaya software available to TIACA members.

Magaya’s software offers inventory visibility, online tracking, air waybills, bill of lading templates, international shipping documentation and other features for freight forwarders, importers and exporters, and warehouse and distribution centers.

The new partnership enables both organizations to increase the value proposition for all TIACA members, the association said.

Magaya was vetted and approved by TIACA as part of the association’s vision in 2018 to form consultancy relationships with partners. Magaya has also partnered with other industry associations such as FITAC, CIFFA and ALACAT.

