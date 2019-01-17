Tigers Australia adds cargo screening tech ahead of heightened security standards

The Australian arm of Hong Kong-based supply chain company Tigers is adding new X-ray equipment and other cargo screening technology at its Perth facility ahead of new cargo export screening legislation set to go into effect on March 1.

Under the new legislation, outbound international air cargo must be examined at piece-level by a Regulated Air Cargo Agent (RACA) or originate from a Known Consignor, according to a notice from the Australian government’s Department of Home Affairs. Tigers’ Perth facility, in addition to adding new screening equipment, will become an accredited RACA, the company said in a statement.

Tigers Australia purchased X-ray equipment, two explosive trace detection units and an electromagnetic detection (EMD) machine. The X-ray machine will allow for shipments up to 1.81 meters by 1.87 meters to pass through the tunnel with minimal handling. The EMD machine will have the capability to scan a full skid of cargo with minimal handling. The Perth facility, which operates seven days per week and 24 hours per day, will be the only Tigers Australia location with the ability to conduct internal export cargo screenings.

