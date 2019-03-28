Tigers Logistics to expand digitalized services with quote-generating startup

Hong Kong-based Tigers Logistics is increasing its digital services, signing on as the launch customer for a U.S.-based tech startup, Doozee, which generates instant freight rate quotes.

Doozee developed the cloud-based system to work specifically with postal operators, and will allow forwarders’ customers to access live quotes for the final mile of e-commerce shipments’ delivery.

“This is a significant step in the digitalization process for Tigers,” said Mark Gatenby, chief information officer of Tigers. The forwarder already has a platform called “SmartHub: Connect,” a freight management and shipment tracking service.

A portal to the Doozee app will be added to SmartHub: Connect, in which Tigers agents will be able send customers full quotes via email or as an online link that customers will be able to confirm with a click.

In the future, Tigers’ customers will be able to see instant quotes by inputting details of their consignment and route on the site’s dashboard.

Doozee is available in twelve different languages and is free to download.

Like This Post