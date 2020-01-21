Tigers opens Sydney omnichannel e-commerce facility

Tigers Australia, a division of Hong Kong-based Tigers, opened a new warehouse in Sydney to support its growing e-commerce business. The omnichannel facility will process domestic and cross-border e-commerce shipments for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) fulfillment.

“E-commerce in Australia will increase, not only for domestic but also international, (cross-border) trade and our new Sydney facility is expected to handle an initial 20% of our B2C e-commerce traffic, with predicted yearly increases,” Frank Cafasso, managing director at Tigers Australia, said of the new space. Tigers Australia plans to open similar facilities in Sydney and Melbourne as part of its two-year strategy to grow its e-commerce and B2B verticals.

In addition to its growth in Australia, Tigers’ South African subsidiary opened an e-commerce center in Johannesburg last year and the U.K. and European subsidiary also announced plans in October to build a mega-hub facility in Rotterdam.

