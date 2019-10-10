Time to nominate ACW’s Air Cargo Executive of the Year for 2019!

As the end of the year approaches, we at Air Cargo World are reaching out to readers to vote for our annual Air Cargo Executive of the Year award, celebrating the highest achievement in the air cargo industry.

The 2019 Air Cargo Executive of the Year will be named and profiled on the cover of the Dec/Jan issue of Air Cargo World for the notable contributions made to the industry by that person in 2019. We will also highlight several “Executives to Watch” for 2020.

As the industry’s oldest and largest-circulation magazine, we have traditionally recognized air cargo leaders in our year-end issue, but we want to have your input as well. This is the fifth consecutive year that we have asked for your opinion regarding our list of finalists, from which we will choose one winner. Our goal with this initiative is to celebrate air cargo and to “set the bar” for great achievement in the industry. We hope this effort acts as a continuing catalyst for industry growth and innovation.

Below is our list of five finalists for the 2019 Air Cargo Executive of the Year:

Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO , DSV

CEO Akbar Al Baker, CEO, Qatar Airways

CEO, George Li, Group Vice President , SF Express

Group Vice President Rajesh Subramaniam, President & COO , FedEx

President & COO

Please note that executives are not permitted to nominate themselves. Also, each industry member is permitted to vote only once. All responses will remain confidential.

Here is a list of profiles of some previous winners of the Executive of the Year award:

Better hurry! Nominations may be submitted no later than Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. To make your selection, please go to our Survey Page.

Like This Post