Time to vote for ACW’s Air Cargo Executive of the Year nominees

As the end of the year approaches, we at Air Cargo World are reaching out to readers to vote for our annual Air Cargo Executive of the Year award, celebrating the highest achievement in the air cargo industry.

The 2017 Air Cargo Executive of the Year will be named and profiled on the cover of the Dec/Jan issue of Air Cargo World for the notable contributions made to the industry by that person in 2017. We will also highlight several “Executives to Watch” for 2018.

As the industry’s oldest and largest-circulation magazine, we have traditionally recognized air cargo leaders in our year-end issue, but we want to have your input as well. This is the fourth consecutive year that we have asked for your opinion regarding our list of finalists, from which we will choose one winner. Our goal with this initiative is to celebrate air cargo and to “set the bar” for great achievement in the industry. We hope this effort acts as a continuing catalyst for industry growth and innovation.

Below is our list of five finalists for the 2017 Air Cargo Executive of the Year:

Jens Bjørn Andersen – CEO of DSV

– CEO of DSV Peter Gerber – CEO of Lufthansa Cargo

– CEO of Lufthansa Cargo Neel Jones Shah – Senior Vice President and Global Head of Airfreight at Flexport

– Senior Vice President and Global Head of Airfreight at Flexport Detlef Trefzger – CEO of Kuehne +Nagel

– CEO of Kuehne +Nagel Zhao Fengsheng – Senior Vice President for China Southern Cargo

Please note that executives are not permitted to nominate themselves. Also, each industry member is permitted to vote only once. All responses will remain confidential.

Here is a list of profiles of some previous winners of the Executive of the Year award:

Better hurry! Nominations may be submitted no later than Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. To make your selection, please go to our Survey Page.

Like This Post

Bookmark