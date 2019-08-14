time:matters expands network with 3 new Asia locations

Today, Lufthansa Cargo’s time-critical logistics subsidiary time:matters announced the expansion of its Sameday Air network for urgent shipments in Asia to include three new locations in Tokyo (NRT), Bangkok (BKK) and Singapore (SIN).

Flights to these three destinations will connect to the company’s locations in Europe, Israel, the U.S. and Mexico through 21 Sameday Air partner airlines.

According to time:matters, urgently required shipments at Asian stations can quickly reach their destinations thanks to short handling times of 90+ minutes. In Europe, the company offers transit and physical monitoring of goods with handling times as quick as 45 minutes.

The move continues time:matter’s network expansion, which saw the addition of seven locations in China just last month.

