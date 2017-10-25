Today is last chance to vote for Air Cargo World’s Executive of the Year Award

Have you made your voice heard? Today, Oct. 25, will be your last chance to choose which of our finalists should be named Air Cargo World‘s Air Cargo Executive of the Year.

The winner of the annual honor, celebrating the highest achievement in the air cargo industry, will be profiled on the cover of the Dec/Jan issue of Air Cargo World. We will also highlight several “Executives to Watch” for 2018 in the same issue.

Below is our list of five finalists for the 2017 Air Cargo Executive of the Year:

Jens Bjørn Andersen – CEO of DSV

– CEO of DSV Peter Gerber – CEO of Lufthansa Cargo

– CEO of Lufthansa Cargo Neel Jones Shah – Senior Vice President and Global Head of Airfreight at Flexport

– Senior Vice President and Global Head of Airfreight at Flexport Detlef Trefzger – CEO of Kuehne +Nagel

– CEO of Kuehne +Nagel Zhao Fengsheng – Senior Vice President for China Southern Cargo

As a reminder, executives are not permitted to nominate themselves, and each industry member is permitted to vote only once. All responses will remain confidential.

Better hurry — voting will be cut off at the end of the day today! To make your selection now, please go to our Survey Page.

Like This Post

Bookmark